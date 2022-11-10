IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly

  • Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it

    Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it

    Jewel performs 'No More Tears' live in studio

  • Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

  • Singer/songwriter Jewel raises awareness around mental health

  • Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

  • Wyclef Jean and Jewel perform 'Redemption Song'

  • Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers 

  • Joe: You can't overstate how historic last night's win was

  • Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues

  • Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

  • Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate

  • Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms

  • Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

  • James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging

  • Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention

  • Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters

  • Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night

Morning Joe

Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it

Maryland's Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore joins Morning Joe to discuss his run, why he says 'this is going to be Maryland's decade' and his plans for getting people back to work.Nov. 10, 2022

