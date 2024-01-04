Wes Moore: 'Trump will spend the next 10 months fighting for his freedom— not any of ours'

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a member of the Biden-Harris campaigns National Advisory Board, joins Morning Joe to highlight the critical stakes of the upcoming election, emphasizing President Biden's role in shaping democracy and addressing key issues. Additionally, Moore addresses trends among and Latino and Black voters, citing Maryland's successes under Biden's administration, including economic growth and social reforms. Jan. 4, 2024