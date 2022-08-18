We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador

Joe: I plead with Republicans, please call out conspiracy theories against IRS04:35
- Now Playing
We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador06:13
- UP NEXT
Trump takes back seat to DeSantis in new GOP focus group05:19
Why Elon Musk attended a GOP retreat in Wyoming03:58
Study looks to strengthen how we feel about democracy04:51
'Very, very unlikely' judge will order release of affidavit, says attorney09:25
Design flaw in Russian tanks impacts war in Ukraine07:56
GOP putting lives at risk with latest IRS conspiracy theory10:00
Trump raking in millions off FBI's Mar-a-Lago search03:55
Doctor Oz questioned about homes; Fetterman raises $500k off Oz video07:58
More voters prefer Democratic midterm candidates, polling shows06:23
John Heilemann: Rep. Cheney told us last night what was on her mind10:20
Richard Haass: What's going on inside the U.S. a much bigger threat than Russia, North Korea04:34
Economist says new Inflation Reduction Act a 'small step' in right direction, not historic07:36
FBI interviews top WH lawyers about missing Trump documents: NYT07:13
After primary loss, Liz Cheney plans her next move01:30
Pence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Committee01:55
Rep. Cheney tells TODAY: Defeating Trump will require a broad, united front09:00
We are making progress on inflation while not killing off the economy: WH08:20
I respect Rep. Cheney 'enormously' for her commitment to democracy: WH Chief of Staff02:35
Joe: I plead with Republicans, please call out conspiracy theories against IRS04:35
- Now Playing
We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador06:13
- UP NEXT
Trump takes back seat to DeSantis in new GOP focus group05:19
Why Elon Musk attended a GOP retreat in Wyoming03:58
Study looks to strengthen how we feel about democracy04:51
'Very, very unlikely' judge will order release of affidavit, says attorney09:25
Play All