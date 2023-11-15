IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘He was shoved’: Reporter details McCarthy allegedly hitting colleague

    06:52

  • Why 'An Enemy of the People' is an allegory from the past that informs the present

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    We saw bipartisan support at rally for Israel, says deputy mayor of Jerusalem

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Senator identifies 'Insulin Deserts' in new report calling for lower drug costs

    07:30

  • 'People need to remember why they're here': House GOP member on infighting

    06:05

  • 'Yesterday was another episode of Republicans Gone Wild'

    05:52

  • What to expect from Biden and Xi's meeting

    08:55

  • Joe on stopgap bill fighting: ‘It was all about drama’

    06:10

  • GOP Rep. Comer says House Dem colleague looks like a 'Smurf' in heated exchange

    06:24

  • Stephen Sondheim's last musical is now playing in New York

    05:44

  • North Dakota voters concerned about economy and inflation

    04:36

  • Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem

    08:44

  • How the fight for reproductive rights is gaining momentum

    07:34

  • Inflation flat in October; why that's good news

    03:03

  • No more Mattis, no more John Kelly: Jonathan Karl says second Trump term would have loyalists

    16:47

  • ‘We have heard nothing at all’: Family fights for return of son abducted by Hamas

    14:35

  • Steve Bannon says Trump a 'badass,' and 'world fears him' in final 'Circus'

    11:32

  • 100,000 people expected in D.C. for 'March for Israel'

    04:24

  • ‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment

    09:27

  • 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' is inspired by the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal

    05:14

Morning Joe

We saw bipartisan support at rally for Israel, says deputy mayor of Jerusalem

08:07

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum discusses Tuesday's rally for Israel on the National Mall and what American lawmakers can do to show support for Israel.Nov. 15, 2023

  • ‘He was shoved’: Reporter details McCarthy allegedly hitting colleague

    06:52

  • Why 'An Enemy of the People' is an allegory from the past that informs the present

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    We saw bipartisan support at rally for Israel, says deputy mayor of Jerusalem

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Senator identifies 'Insulin Deserts' in new report calling for lower drug costs

    07:30

  • 'People need to remember why they're here': House GOP member on infighting

    06:05

  • 'Yesterday was another episode of Republicans Gone Wild'

    05:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All