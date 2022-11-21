IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    We're under attack and the rhetoric is driving it, says LGBT leader

Morning Joe

We’re under attack and the rhetoric is driving it, says LGBT leader

GLAAD CEO and President, Sarah Kate Ells, discusses the five deaths and over 20 injuries following a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ellis says the LGBTQ community feels under attack and hateful rhetoric against the community is driving that feeling.Nov. 21, 2022

