BREAKING: TSA to extend mask mandate for planes, public transportation until April 18

    Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet for high-level talks in Turkey

    06:27

  • 'A nightmare for China': Why Joe thinks Putin's war spells doom for Xi Jinpin's plans

    05:00

  • Ukraine should remind U.S. what liberty, freedom truly are — and how quickly they can be lost

    02:45

  • 'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past

    03:27

  • Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion

    02:06

  • As world condemns attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Russian officials brush it off

    01:51

  • Senator predicts 'strong bipartisan support' for Ukraine aid package

    07:53

  • Zelenskyy says he believes Putin will negotiate

    06:39

  • Inside the White House's ban on Russian oil

    11:05

  • Claire McCaskill: It feels like we're back to normal, with the West united

    05:45

  • More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.

    06:06

  • 'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders

    02:56

  • Fmr. Ukraine president pleads for no-fly zone: 'Nuclear contamination doesn't have borders'

    11:26

  • Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak

    01:29

  • 'We're hitting him where it hurts most': WH advisor on Russian oil ban

    06:19

  • 'Blindsided' by public offer, U.S. rejects Poland's proposal on jets for Ukraine

    05:59

  • Russian forces continue to bombard key Ukrainian cities

    05:39

  • Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve

    06:20

  • 'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border

    03:47

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

    08:34

Morning Joe

We cannot let Putin set the conditions for this conflict: Former Amb. to Ukraine

01:55

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch says the world 'can't let Putin set the conditions for this conflict.'March 10, 2022

