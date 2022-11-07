IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    We can't rest just on early turnout, says former Atlanta mayor

Morning Joe

Former Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, joins Morning Joe to discuss Georgia breaking early voting records, but why Democratic voters can't get comfortable with early voting numbers and have to show up on election day if they intend to re-elect Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tight race with Herschel Walker.Nov. 7, 2022

