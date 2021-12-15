IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    We believe we can influence Putin's decision on Ukraine, says Pentagon press secretary

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

    03:16

  • A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows

    05:32

  • How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'

    07:56

  • Rep. Swalwell: What privilege is Mark Meadows holding back?

    05:50

  • A growing contrast and tension between democracies and autocracies

    05:57

  • Justice Gorsuch cites 'fetal cell lines' in dissent but those lines common in testing

    10:17

  • Joe: Mark Meadows is playing to an audience of one

    09:49

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually

    09:46

  • G-7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if it attacks Ukraine

    07:56

  • 1980 and today: What we can learn from NATO's thwarting a Russian invasion

    07:26

  • Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release first new record in 14 years

    07:35

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

    05:31

  • 'A paper trail of treason': Jan. 6 committee scrutinizes document on overturning election

    07:18

  • What Gov. DeSantis' rise says about the Republican Party's future

    07:47

  • Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes

    05:13

  • Recovery efforts begin after tornadoes rip through several states

    03:42

  • The annual Snowball Express brings holiday cheer to military families

    08:49

  • 'The next evolution' of people taking grievances to new places

    09:31

Morning Joe

We believe we can influence Putin's decision on Ukraine, says Pentagon press secretary

11:18

Pentagon Press Secretary Jack Kirby discusses military vaccination rates, tensions at the Russia-Ukraine border, dangers posed by Iran and a drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan.Dec. 15, 2021

  • DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    We believe we can influence Putin's decision on Ukraine, says Pentagon press secretary

    11:18
  • UP NEXT

    Minnesota hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

    03:16

  • A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows

    05:32

  • How a Texas woman was arrested for 'illegal voting'

    07:56

  • Rep. Swalwell: What privilege is Mark Meadows holding back?

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All