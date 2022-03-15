'We will welcome Ukrainians for as long as it is needed': Warsaw mayor
Nearly 1.5M Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion in their country have crossed the border into Poland and nearly 300,000 have made their way to Warsaw. The city's mayor Rafał Trzaskowski joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact the crisis is having on Warsaw.March 15, 2022
