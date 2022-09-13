IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Circles close in on highest levels of government as DOJ issues dozens of subpoenas

    War correspondent returns home to document 'The Storm Is Here'

    How the Republican Party came to embrace conspiracy

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Trump brought heaps of fear into the Republican Party

  • Former U.S. attorney: DOJ pushed us and pushed us on John Kerry

  • Rep. Ryan criticizes challenger's campaign: 'Dude took the whole summer off'

  • Putin has put himself in a terrible box in Ukraine, says retired general

  • Ukrainian Army are heroes for everyone, says fmr. Zelenskyy press secretary

  • How to fight back against what author calls 'Broken News'

  • Chances 'very high' Trump will be indicted, says former lawyer

  • George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice

  • Reproductive rights a key issue ahead of the midterms

  • Majority see MAGA GOP threatening the foundations of democracy, polling shows

  • 'Desperation for power, money': Author charts Giuliani's rise and 'tragic fall'

  • President Biden giving update to 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative

  • President Biden honors 9/11 victims 21 years after attacks

  • Russian forces retreat as Ukrainian forces advance

  • King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

Morning Joe

War correspondent returns home to document 'The Storm Is Here'

Author Luke Mogelson joins Morning Joe to discuss 'The Storm is Here,' on the evolution of right-wing extremism in America during 2020.Sept. 13, 2022

