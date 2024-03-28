IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wall Street Journal holds read-a-thon for reporter detained in Russia
March 28, 202405:48

  • Majority of women voters support Biden over Trump in new polling

    08:19

  • 'Our message resonated with voters': Democrat wins Alabama special election

    05:55

  • Automakers like Volkswagen prioritize production of electric vehicles

    07:19
    Wall Street Journal holds read-a-thon for reporter detained in Russia

    05:48
    Connecticut governor recalls life and legacy of former Sen. Joe Lieberman

    07:17

  • George Conway: Lying, intimidating, bullying. That's Trump at his worst, and that's Trump always

    12:20

  • Rev. Al: For those of us that really believe in the Bible, Trump selling them is offensive

    04:11

  • Biden, Clinton and Obama to host NYC fundraiser

    01:36

  • 'We're losing the battle on misinformation,' says doctor

    03:52

  • Students weigh in on impact of Alabama's anti-DEI law

    04:02

  • Trump says 'Joe Buden disinformates and misinformates' in social post

    07:09

  • 'An unthinkable tragedy': Baltimore's mayor on loss of life from bridge collapse

    07:25

  • 'We know what's on the line': NC governor on the stakes for 2024

    08:31

  • Maryland's governor praises first responders for saving 'countless lives'

    04:58

  • Transportation Secretary: We are doing everything that can be done to reopen the port

    04:19

  • 'One more moment of hypocrisy': Senator slams Trump's selling of Bibles

    08:53

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump is commodifying the Bible during Holy Week

    08:59

  • U.S. Coast Guard calls off search-and-rescue efforts

    03:11

  • Steve Rattner: Biden is spending less and raising more than Trump

    04:41

  • Neal Katyal: 'Result easy to foresee' in abortion medication case

    12:51

Morning Joe

Wall Street Journal holds read-a-thon for reporter detained in Russia

05:48

Friday marks one year since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia, making him the first U.S. journalist to be detained there on an allegation of espionage since the end of the Cold War. A Russian court just extended his detention by three months, and WSJ publisher Almar Latour joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 28, 2024

