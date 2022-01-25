IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mayor Adams: NYC's plan against violence balances intervention and prevention
'A love letter to a country that doesn't love the rest of us back'04:51
Wajahat Ali releases 'an elegy for the rest of us who are still not considered American' in his new book 'Go Back to Where You Came From'. Ali joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 25, 2022
