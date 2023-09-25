Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

A recent study reveals a wage gap in medicine, with female doctors earning 74 cents for every dollar male physicians make. The Women in Medicine Summit is tackling this issue head-on, bringing together healthcare professionals to address gender bias in the field. Dr. Shikha Jain, President of Women in Medicine, joins Morning Joe to discuss the summit's focus on empowering women, navigating challenges, and promoting systemic change to bridge these disparities.Sept. 25, 2023