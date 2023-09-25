IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hollywood screenwriters and studios reach tentative deal to resolve strike

  • Democracy emerges as the new kitchen table issue

    Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

    Steve Kornacki: Indictments against Trump don't seem to impact his polling

  • Focus on group identity makes it harder for different groups to get along, book argues

  • Trump lashes out at America's top military officer days before retirement

  • Rev. Al: I didn't hear concerns over Bernie Sanders' age when he ran

  • Republicans' anti-Donald Trump effort is floundering

  • 'I'm old, but [Trump] is crazy': How Biden can push back against age concerns

  • Joe: I'm a little tired of hearing Biden's going to get crushed in the polls

  • Faith on Friday: Forgiveness, fasting and being your authentic self

  • The political center needs to stand up to the populists, says Rory Stewart

  • Dr. Fauci reflects on PEPFAR, cautions against not reauthorizing

  • Shutting down gov't. will end the political careers of Reps. Gaetz, Taylor Greene, says Rep. Raskin

  • Condoleezza Rice: The PEPFAR program has to be preserved

  • John Kerry: Climate change is a universal threat; we all need to be engaged

  • How Bono and Pearl Jam helped give rise to Global Citizen movement

  • Michelle Obama talks about family in 'Your Mama's Kitchen' podcast

  • NY governor says state needs workers, calls out GOP over inaction on immigration

  • Biden opens 12-point lead over Trump in New Hampshire polling

Morning Joe

Female doctors earn 74 cents for every male physician, says president of Women in Medicine

A recent study reveals a wage gap in medicine, with female doctors earning 74 cents for every dollar male physicians make. The Women in Medicine Summit is tackling this issue head-on, bringing together healthcare professionals to address gender bias in the field. Dr. Shikha Jain, President of Women in Medicine, joins Morning Joe to discuss the summit's focus on empowering women, navigating challenges, and promoting systemic change to bridge these disparities.Sept. 25, 2023

