IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha 04:43 Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars 05:13 Why President Biden's base is in distress 01:59 Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase? 10:39 Making the case for reform at the U.N. 06:34
Now Playing
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine 06:17
UP NEXT
Ivanka Trump to meet with January 6 committee 00:36 Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion 05:04 'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels 05:33 U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser 07:39 Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo 06:28 ‘Nothing but political grandstanding’: Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson 06:32 Why U.S. will have to deal with 'competing realities' in Russia 11:17 Donny Deutsch: Biden's job is up, but his brand is down 04:54 'We have evidence' of Russian war crimes, says Ukraine prosecutor general 04:36 Sen. Durbin: The theories thrown at Judge Jackson 'just don't wash' 07:02 Trump goes after the 'Big 12' GOP incumbents for the midterms 09:37 'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality' 07:08 Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia 07:13 Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson 07:58 Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine 06:17
Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King join Morning Joe discuss Monday's memorial service marking the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which was held alongside Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.
April 5, 2022 Read More Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha 04:43 Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars 05:13 Why President Biden's base is in distress 01:59 Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase? 10:39 Making the case for reform at the U.N. 06:34
Now Playing
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine 06:17