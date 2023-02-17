IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Harris: We shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon because it needed to be shot down

In an exclusive interview with NBC News Chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the situation with the Chinese surveillance balloon.  "We shot it down because it needed to be shot down, because we were confident that it was used by China to spy on the American people."Feb. 17, 2023

