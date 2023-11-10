IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Vets town halls give veterans the chance to share their stories

As Veterans Day approaches, author Sebastian Junger discusses the purpose of Vets Town Hall, which allows veterans who served in any capacity to stand before their community and speak about their experience serving the U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., an Iraq War veteran, also joins the discussion.Nov. 10, 2023

