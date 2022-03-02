Vets exposed to toxic burn pits during service could receive care if House passes bill
The House is expected to vote on the 'Honoring Our PACT' Act, which provides health care for millions of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans exposed to airborne hazards and burn pits. Veterans' Affairs Committee Chair, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., and host Jon Stewart join Morning Joe to discuss.March 2, 2022
