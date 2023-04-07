IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

I'm exhausted but hopeful: Black lawmaker discusses expulsion

06:41

Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones joins Morning Joe to discuss being removed by Republican legislators over protests on the chamber floor against gun violence last week.April 7, 2023

