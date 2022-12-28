IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Vatican says retired Pope Benedict in worsening health

00:33

The Vatican is asking for prayers for retired Pope Benedict XVI, saying his health has worsened. Pope Francis reportedly has visited his predecessor.Dec. 28, 2022

