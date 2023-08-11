IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls to tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58

  • 'Everything is at stake right now': VP Harris Addresses threats to democracy

    06:10

  • 'The regime won't get a dime': Americans freed from Iranian prison for $6B humanitarian aid

    06:46
    Utah Governor extends welcoming hand: 'When the President succeeds, America succeeds'

    08:10
    Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact

    04:55

  • American Bar Association creates task force to educate public, improve election trust

    11:11

  • Assessing the damage of Nixon and Trump's presidencies

    06:53

  • Former AG Gonzales: DOJ is not biased against Republicans

    07:22

  • McCaskill: Clarence Thomas is permanently damaging the Supreme Court

    02:11

  • Report details gifts Justice Clarence Thomas received since 1991

    09:19

  • 'I knew from birth he was a rock star': Daughter of folk legend pays tribute to his life

    09:24

  • GOP candidate says Trump on debate stage would take away from discussing issues

    07:44

  • Suspended prosecutor calls out 'weak authoritarian' DeSantis over removal

    11:00

  • At least 36 dead in Hawaii wildfires

    02:05

  • The Pacific Ocean 'cold tongue' mystery

    07:21

  • 'Up to Speed' looks at the science of women athletes

    08:48

  • In light of Ohio special election, is a referendum the answer?

    11:42

  • 'Can You Dig It?' podcast recounts the true stories behind the birth of hip-hop

    11:26

  • NH Trump supporters dial up rhetoric on 'civil war', stolen votes outside of rally

    07:53

  • Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine

    05:24

Morning Joe

Utah Governor extends welcoming hand: 'When the President succeeds, America succeeds'

08:10

Amid escalating political polarization, Utah Governor Spencer Cox's welcoming stance towards President Biden garners attention. The governor's call for collaboration and finding common ground resonates, challenging the current state of combative politics. The Morning Joe panel dives into the importance of civility and working together, highlighting how such an approach can bridge divides and positively impact the nation's future.Aug. 11, 2023

