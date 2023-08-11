 Unveiling the Telemarketing trade: HBO's revealing documentary series

HBO's upcoming documentary series, "Telemarketers," delves into the world of telemarketing, tracing a 20-year journey from a New Jersey call center. Narrator and co-director Sam Lipman-Stern joins Morning Joe to discuss the industry's manipulative tactics, shedding light on the experiences of former telemarketers and the challenges of regulation. Through interviews with industry insiders and lawmakers, the series explores the need for legislative action against this long-standing, ever-evolving issue.Aug. 11, 2023