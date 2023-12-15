Unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents in U.S. after October 7: ADL report

Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu: Finishing the war with Hamas still in power is a band-aid solution11:44
- Now Playing
Unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents in U.S. after October 7: ADL report10:27
- UP NEXT
Impeachment vote boosts Biden campaign fundraising07:10
Appeals court hears Mark Meadows' push to move his Georgia racketeering case to federal court02:41
Morning in America vs. nighttime in America: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame '2409:02
Can the Senate do a deal in the short term on immigration?07:19
Courtney B. Vance on the importance of mental wellness08:17
Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu: Hamas showed itself for it what it really is04:35
Eye on Taiwan's upcoming pivotal presidential election05:51
Democrats consider expanding migrant detention, deportation to pass foreign aid07:36
‘The terrible is ordinary now’: Memoir details Duterte's deadly war on drugs09:39
Authoritarian leaders call on women to stem birthrate decline by having more children07:12
Trump leads Biden in seven swing states, polling shows04:28
'Political hit': Rep. Jeffries blasts House Republicans' 'illegitimate' inquiry06:02
Trump sells pieces from his mugshot suit with new NFT card collection04:19
WH: House GOP launching inquiry based on lies, with no evidence06:33
Republicans admit the motivation for impeachment inquiry08:46
Trump in 2020 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high10:18
Family fights for the return of son abducted by Hamas06:26
'Very likely' the next step is Congress holding Hunter Biden in contempt, says reporter06:46
Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu: Finishing the war with Hamas still in power is a band-aid solution11:44
- Now Playing
Unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents in U.S. after October 7: ADL report10:27
- UP NEXT
Impeachment vote boosts Biden campaign fundraising07:10
Appeals court hears Mark Meadows' push to move his Georgia racketeering case to federal court02:41
Morning in America vs. nighttime in America: Donny Deutsch on how Biden should frame '2409:02
Can the Senate do a deal in the short term on immigration?07:19
Play All