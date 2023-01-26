IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    United States sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Morning Joe

United States sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The U.S. will also provide the necessary training and supplies needed to operate and run these tanks, he said. Reporter Courtney Kube joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 26, 2023

