'Companies must get serious': United Auto Workers leader warns of potential strike

With the United Auto Workers' contract with the Big Three U.S. automakers set to expire on September 14, UAW President Shawn Fain joins Morning Joe to emphasize the union's demand for a 32-hour workweek and a pay hike for all workers. Amidst concerns about potential strikes and the broader economic impact on the auto industry, Fain underscores the disparity in wages among auto workers and the importance of addressing this issue to protect the American working class.Sept. 7, 2023

