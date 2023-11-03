IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Richard Engel: Hamas wants this fight, they're willing to 'sacrifice all of the people of Gaza'

05:30

The United Nations warns of dwindling supplies and experts express concerns about a possible grave risk to Palestinians in Gaza. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports on the critical situation and Secretary Blinken's trip to Israel to seek 'pauses' in the Israel-Hamas war.Nov. 3, 2023

