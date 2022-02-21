Ukrainians united in not wanting to back into Russian orbit, says House member

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
In last-ditch diplomatic effort, Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin02:53
Presidential leadership in times of crisis08:16
Tennessee business owner navigates tricky path of masks and lifting mandates04:22
Pentagon: 'Today could be that day' Russia attacks Ukraine08:04
Russia has 'to be killed' list of Ukrainians, says U.S.03:59
'A massive children's dancing competition' near border amid Russia-Ukraine crisis03:04
Religious communities bridged racial divide following MLK's death, formed lasting bond04:36
GOP slate of Sec. of State hopefuls seem 'willing to lie, willing to cheat, willing to steal'10:07
Joe to Dems: Don't be on defensive about what GOP says. Make them face what they don't do.02:43
Hillary Clinton slams Fox News attacks, hints at potential defamation lawsuit06:53
Kingmaker no more? Republicans are figuring out they can defy Trump and survive03:06
U.S. leaning into diplomacy even if it appears Russia is planning attack, says ambassador05:48
An alternative to amputation is changing the lives of children across the world07:04
A timeline of all the terrible things that happened to Trump this week04:45
Joe: You convince suckers, you lie every single day. For him?04:17
In latest move to destroy Cheney's career, McCarthy leads charge to endorse her challenger06:45
Joe: A lot of Republicans, former Republicans hoping Rep. Cheney wins primary03:32
'A real crisis sense' over Ukraine at European security conference05:13
MLB labor negotiations set to resume05:46
Journalist goes under cover as Afghan refugee in 'The Naked Don't Fear the Water'05:43
Ukrainians united in not wanting to back into Russian orbit, says House member04:13
Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in the Russia-Ukraine crisis along with his recent visit to Ukraine.Feb. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
In last-ditch diplomatic effort, Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin02:53
Presidential leadership in times of crisis08:16
Tennessee business owner navigates tricky path of masks and lifting mandates04:22
Pentagon: 'Today could be that day' Russia attacks Ukraine08:04
Russia has 'to be killed' list of Ukrainians, says U.S.03:59
'A massive children's dancing competition' near border amid Russia-Ukraine crisis03:04