Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers
05:51
Share this -
copied
Ukraine resident, former member of Ukrainian parliament and singer Slava Vakarchuk joins Morning Joe to discuss his thoughts of the Russian invasion of his country and his efforts to boost the morale of Ukrainian troops.March 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Kyiv residents ‘getting on any train’ that will go west
04:50
Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia
03:34
Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?
03:55
Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, beating experts’ expectations
04:26
Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin
01:56
Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory