Morning Joe

Ukrainian man tracks Russian troop movements with stolen AirPods

05:37

After his apartment was looted by Russian soldiers, Ukrainian Vitaliy Semenets has been tracking the location of his AirPods for clues on Russian troop movements. Semenets joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 21, 2022

