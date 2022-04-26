IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win

09:37

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joins Morning Joe to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, why he says Ukraine is 'deeply grateful' to the United States and why he says Ukraine is bleeding 'morally, military, economically, physically' but the country will not stop fighting.April 26, 2022

Play All