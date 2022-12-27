'This is about putting Russia in the dark': Ukraine aims for February peace talks with Russia

The Associated Press reports that Ukraine's Foreign Minister wants to hold a peace summit by the end of February in an effort to end the war with Russia. Ukraine is hoping for a UN-led mediation but says Russia will only be invited if Moscow is first prosecuted for war crimes in our international court. Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, and William Taylor, Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, weigh into the conversation.Dec. 27, 2022