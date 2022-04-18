IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian forces step up attacks in Eastern Ukraine

    01:46

  • We need 'weapons, weapons, weapons' to oust Putin, says Petro Poroshenko

    06:40

  • Trump turns Mar-a-Lago suite into 'shadow G.O.P. headquarters': NYT

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender in Mariupol

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Eugene Robinson: How does a traffic stop escalate to a shooting?

    06:09

  • President Biden's sister writes about 'the magic of family' in new book

    10:00

  • World Central Kitchen ramps up response to Ukraine War

    04:51

  • Biden, Democrats trending in wrong direction among Hispanic voters

    06:38

  • 'Grief is a normal part of life': Author explores the impact of loss in new book

    08:31

  • Poland wrestles with refugee crisis stemming from Ukraine war

    09:45

  • January 6 rioter who argued Trump was at fault found guilty on all counts

    05:39

  • Ukrainian children caught in missile strike at station recover in hospital

    03:08

  • ‘A great turn for the Ukrainians’: Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    07:44

  • Celebration in Ukraine over sinking of warship but fears grow over possible retaliation

    02:52

  • How Rick Scott's agenda is showing signs of helping Democrats retain Senate seats

    06:40

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: It's unclear if Musk can buy Twitter as an individual

    04:45

  • Why the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO would be significant

    04:42

  • Joe: Trump refuses to criticize war criminal Vladimir Putin

    10:38

  • 'Not your typical faith-based film': Wahlberg says 'Father Stu' is honest, truthful and not watered down

    08:02

  • Tens of thousands of tech workers are fleeing Russia

    02:12

Morning Joe

Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender in Mariupol

06:51

Russia offered to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Mariupol if they laid down their arms Sunday as the resistance in the besieged port city appeared to finally be coming to an end.April 18, 2022

  • Russian forces step up attacks in Eastern Ukraine

    01:46

  • We need 'weapons, weapons, weapons' to oust Putin, says Petro Poroshenko

    06:40

  • Trump turns Mar-a-Lago suite into 'shadow G.O.P. headquarters': NYT

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender in Mariupol

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Eugene Robinson: How does a traffic stop escalate to a shooting?

    06:09

  • President Biden's sister writes about 'the magic of family' in new book

    10:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All