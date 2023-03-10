IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely

    08:47

  • Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government

    07:11

  • White supremacist propaganda incidents at a record high in 2022: Report

    05:06

  • Why Rep. Jim Jordan facing criticisms from some on the right

    03:17

  • Sen. Brown: East Palestine residents want to return to the lives they had

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian first lady: More than 7 million women and children displaced abroad

    07:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trump has highest favorability in new Iowa polling, but DeSantis right behind him

    06:28

  • U.S. is taking care of immediate needs in Ukraine, says USAF European commander

    05:42

  • How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

    05:51

  • Carole King: Logging is contributing to carbon emissions

    04:51

  • Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

    02:28

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

    07:23

  • Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

    09:06

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42

  • On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57

  • White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 6

    09:03

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

    07:45

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

    08:13

  • How the world's biggest companies survived the pandemic

    05:13

Morning Joe

Ukrainian first lady: More than 7 million women and children displaced abroad

07:59

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speak exclusively with Morning Joe about how the war in Ukraine is impacting women and families and what the country needs.March 10, 2023

  • Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely

    08:47

  • Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government

    07:11

  • White supremacist propaganda incidents at a record high in 2022: Report

    05:06

  • Why Rep. Jim Jordan facing criticisms from some on the right

    03:17

  • Sen. Brown: East Palestine residents want to return to the lives they had

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian first lady: More than 7 million women and children displaced abroad

    07:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All