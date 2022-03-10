Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion
Ukraine's premier ballet dancers have traded in their tutus and toe shoes for guns and fatigues, traveling back to Ukraine from Paris to join the defense of their country. NBC's Erin McLaughlin reports.March 10, 2022
