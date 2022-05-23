IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week

    04:08

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Brand crazy, 'Top Gun' and the Big Mac

    07:02

  • Putin pushing Europe in direction of renewable, clean energy, says European Commission president

    07:20

  • House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application

    04:00

  • Ukraine fighting for its lives and values and for our values, says European Commission president

    09:40

  • 'There were only a hundred bad actors': Georgia voters weigh in on January 6

    09:08

  • Pence's break from Trump on full display as he campaigns in Georgia

    06:43

  • Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?

    06:19

  • In potential sign Roe v. Wade debate is firing up voters, Dems make gains in polling

    06:31

  • Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans

    09:45

  • Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '20

    09:14

  • Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective

    06:14

  • Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again

    10:46

  • Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress

    03:09

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

  • New campaign ad compares J.D. Vance to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:28

  • Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes

    08:14

Morning Joe

'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family

03:33

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska sat for a rare joint interview with her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and detailed how the war in Ukraine has impacted her family.May 23, 2022

  • Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week

    04:08

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Brand crazy, 'Top Gun' and the Big Mac

    07:02

  • Putin pushing Europe in direction of renewable, clean energy, says European Commission president

    07:20

  • House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All