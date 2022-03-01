IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin

10:00

Ukraine parliamentarian Oleksandra Ustinova joins Morning Joe to discuss the international reaction to Russian President's Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. She makes an impassioned plea for further sanctions and a no-fly zone around the country. March 1, 2022

