'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin
10:00
Share this -
copied
Ukraine parliamentarian Oleksandra Ustinova joins Morning Joe to discuss the international reaction to Russian President's Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. She makes an impassioned plea for further sanctions and a no-fly zone around the country. March 1, 2022
'40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital
06:00
Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family
06:08
Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.
09:09
Now Playing
'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin
10:00
UP NEXT
Richard Haass: The invasion is going much worse than Putin could have imagined
08:25
With State of the Union speech, Biden has chance to rally the world