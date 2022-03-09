IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian forces continue to bombard key Ukrainian cities

    05:39

  • 'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders

    02:56

  • Fmr. Ukraine president pleads for no-fly zone: 'Nuclear contamination doesn't have borders'

    11:26
    Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak

    01:29
    'We're hitting him where it hurts most': WH advisor on Russian oil ban

    06:19

  • 'Blindsided' by public offer, U.S. rejects Poland's proposal on jets for Ukraine

    05:59

  • Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve

    06:20

  • 'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border

    03:47

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

    08:34

  • 'We think it is immoral' for foreign business to pay taxes to Russian government: Ukrainian MP

    05:23

  • U.S. to ban Russian oil imports 

    01:44

  • Hillary Clinton: It’s important for the world to stand with Ukraine

    10:53

  • 'Families living in squash court': Ukrainian refugees take shelter in fitness center

    03:31

  • 'Churchill with a social media account': Zelenskyy's morale-boosting effect on Ukraine 

    09:23

  • Engel: Russian advance continues, but it continues slowly

    03:45

  • Russia, Ukraine agree to humanitarian ceasefire

    02:37

  • Major oil company to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

    01:46

  • Can lessons from the Cold War help us de-escalate?

    11:34

  • American forces participate in active NATO military exercises in Latvia

    03:26

  • How the war in Ukraine could turn the European Union into a world superpower

    04:15

Morning Joe

Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak

01:29

Ukrainian officials raised fresh alarm Wednesday about the status of the country's nuclear power plants, with authorities claiming Chernobyl has been disconnected from its power supply. They blamed the development on the Russian military's invasion and their actions in and around the plant.March 9, 2022

