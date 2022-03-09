Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak
Ukrainian officials raised fresh alarm Wednesday about the status of the country's nuclear power plants, with authorities claiming Chernobyl has been disconnected from its power supply. They blamed the development on the Russian military's invasion and their actions in and around the plant.March 9, 2022
