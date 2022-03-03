Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons
04:26
Share this -
copied
Hennadiy Maksak, executive director of "Ukrainian Prism," discusses the information war Ukraine is fighting against Russia, and explains their effort to reach the relatives of Russian soldiers who have been captured by Ukrainian forces. March 3, 2022
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault
03:21
Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees
04:36
Now Playing
Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons
04:26
UP NEXT
George Conway: 'The evidence is piling up' against Trump and campaign
06:13
Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'
07:45
Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically