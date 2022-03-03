IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons

04:26

Hennadiy Maksak, executive director of "Ukrainian Prism," discusses the information war Ukraine is fighting against Russia, and explains their effort to reach the relatives of Russian soldiers who have been captured by Ukrainian forces.  March 3, 2022

