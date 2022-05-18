IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call

    07:30

  • Why Biden chose to not name names over the Buffalo shooting

    05:13

  • House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles

    07:01

  • House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump

    08:04

  • U.S. believes Russia has sent thousands to 'filtration camps' in Ukraine, says ambassador

    06:33

  • Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter

    07:40

  • Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does

    04:12

  • 'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination

    09:15

  • 'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves

    03:07

  • Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

    05:48

  • Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect

    07:29

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

    09:47

  • Ukraine cedes control of Mariupol to Russia; Senate advances $40B package

    08:25

  • Pennsylvania holds closely watched primary

    03:02

  • Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws

    01:36

  • Sen. Murphy: Common sense gun reform on a national level is necessary

    09:24

  • Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory

    08:18

  • President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

    03:46

  • Meacham: I do think there's hope; without hope we should just close down the republic

    04:55

  • Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate participated in January 6 march

    03:36

Morning Joe

'A significant win for the Russians': Ukraine ends fighting at Mariupol steel plant

07:53

Ukraine said the last defenders of Mariupol have completed their mission and are being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant. The apparent surrender of Ukraine's final stronghold in the port city would cede full control of Mariupol to Russia. Ret. Gen. Steph Twitty discusses.May 18, 2022

