Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'
02:25
Share this -
copied
Monday, February 28 marks the fifth day in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and both sides are meeting in Belarus to negotiate a possible cease fire. Vladimir Putin has also put his nuclear forces on high alert.Feb. 28, 2022
Clinton: What's left of the GOP must stand against those giving 'aid and comfort' to Putin
05:57
Now Playing
Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'
02:25
UP NEXT
McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia
09:53
Hillary Clinton: We've got to go after the oligarchs who are supporting Putin financially
06:52
'Arsenal of sanctions' against Russia will take a minute to develop, says House member
06:30
U.S. needs to do more sanctions; we need to do them faster: Sen. Sasse