IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: There is no ideology to Trumpism; there is no belief system

    04:19

  • 'Serious drop off' in women's motivation to vote in midterms: Poll

    08:26
  • Now Playing

    UK official takes to TikTok to show seizing of oligarch's yacht

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: Russians making incremental progress at best in Ukraine

    08:07

  • House member rips GOP as 'party of no' for vote against Ukraine aid

    04:54

  • Why Democrats need to go out and message on GOP blocking of abortion bill

    07:02

  • A Republican voted to impeach Trump; can he hold onto his House seat?

    07:35

  • Steve Rattner: U.S. inflation may have peaked

    09:30

  • Pilot suffers emergency mid-air; passenger forced to land plane

    02:48

  • 'There is very little Democrats can do': Senate abortion vote doomed to fail

    06:50

  • How Trump, Nixon and more presidents clashed with the press

    07:59

  • Pro-Trump network finally walks back bogus claims of voter fraud

    04:21

  • Ted Cruz says Supreme Court protests worse than January 6

    03:46

  • Primary outcome shows Trump-backed candidate can be toppled

    07:28

  • Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio

    08:01

  • Joe: Rick Scott believes working class Americans should pay more in taxes

    09:11

  • Inside America's growing teen mental health crisis

    09:48

  • We are focused on inflation, the president is very focused on it: WH

    06:14

  • Poroshenko: Key negotiator on the peace talks with Russia is the Ukrainian armed forces

    11:03

  • Many Russians eager for independent news, says journalist who fled country

    09:26

Morning Joe

UK official takes to TikTok to show seizing of oligarch's yacht

03:35

UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps discusses the sanctioning and seizing of about over $1T of assets of Russian individuals and organizations and his TikTok video of the seizing in London of an oligarch's yacht.May 12, 2022

  • Joe: There is no ideology to Trumpism; there is no belief system

    04:19

  • 'Serious drop off' in women's motivation to vote in midterms: Poll

    08:26
  • Now Playing

    UK official takes to TikTok to show seizing of oligarch's yacht

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: Russians making incremental progress at best in Ukraine

    08:07

  • House member rips GOP as 'party of no' for vote against Ukraine aid

    04:54

  • Why Democrats need to go out and message on GOP blocking of abortion bill

    07:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All