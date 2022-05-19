IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement

07:06

U.S. Soccer and the women’s and men’s national teams have announced a collective bargaining agreement to close the gender pay gap and assure every player, man or woman, is paid equally. President of U.S. Soccer, Cindy Parlow Cone, joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 19, 2022

