EXCLUSIVE: World War III ‘may have already started’ with Russian invasion, Zelenskyy says

U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member

10:22

Foreign Affairs Committee member, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., discusses President Zelenskyy's address to Congress and why she supports the need for Ukraine to have the tools to defend themselves and their country.March 16, 2022

