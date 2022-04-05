IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser

07:39

Special advisor for communications at the White House National Security Council, Matt Miller, joins Morning Joe to discuss how the U.S. is providing support to Ukrainian forces every day.April 5, 2022

