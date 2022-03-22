IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb

    01:09

  • Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces

    11:10
  • UP NEXT

    Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters

    01:30

  • Does the United States have a free speech problem?

    17:16

  • In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'

    05:57

  • Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might

    16:38

  • Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’

    07:17

  • Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.

    07:51

  • Boeing 737 plane crashes in China with more than 130 people on board

    00:34

  • Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video

    04:17

  • 'We still live here': Ukrainian Witness Project captures everyday life

    04:53

  • Noah Rothman: Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs on Russia

    05:29

  • Senator calls out GOP 'double standard' in criticizing Biden over Ukraine

    12:14

  • 'End this war of choice': Deputy Secretary of State urges all nations to press Putin

    07:17

  • Joe: For people who believe in freedom over autocracy, this is our time to be together

    06:11

  • White House vows consequences if China supports Russia

    05:38

  • Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia

    07:38

  • Musicians in western Ukraine offer hope in song

    01:51

  • Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

    07:36

Morning Joe

U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces

11:10

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, the possibility of Russian cyberattacks against the United States and sending Soviet equipment to Ukrainian forces.March 22, 2022

  • Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb

    01:09

  • Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive

    04:49
  • Now Playing

    U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces

    11:10
  • UP NEXT

    Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters

    01:30

  • Does the United States have a free speech problem?

    17:16

  • In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All