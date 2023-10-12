IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: Build up of Israeli troops arriving at the border

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    U.S. not contemplating boots on the ground: White House

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m speechless’: Fmr. ambassador reacts to Secy. Blinken’s remarks

    03:48

  • Joe reacts to Trump's praise of Hezbollah: 'That's your Republican Party right there.'

    05:58

  • Hamas is an evil that needs to be defeated, says IDF spokesperson

    10:55

  • State lawsuit aims to remove Trump from the ballot

    05:11

  • Franklin Foer: Biden’s Zionism will shape how he frames the moment politically

    08:43

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: Have a clear vision for your life

    06:10

  • Israel ramps up attacks against Hamas

    02:06

  • 'The smell of death was overwhelming’: Reporter describes ‘nightmare’ scene in kibbutz

    07:02

  • Zelenskyy urges a united front against terror in the Middle East

    00:51

  • Schwarzenegger: I have hope because I have seen America come together

    06:56

  • Israel needs the resources to eliminate Hamas, says House member

    10:14

  • 14 Americans confirmed dead, number expected to rise, says State Department

    05:49

  • Harvard president breaks silence after student groups blame Israel for attack

    04:48

  • 'The race is in a dead heat': House GOP begins formal process to pick speaker

    09:36

  • Richard Engel: Israel is 'laying out the justification' for a ground war

    04:02

  • Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump is a dealbreaker for Americans who want to vote for a Republican

    08:14

  • Ron DeSantis: This is perhaps Israel's darkest hour

    05:31

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: What happened on Saturday was a massacre, a slaughter

    12:05

Morning Joe

U.S. not contemplating boots on the ground: White House

06:39

WH Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer discusses Secretary of State Blinken's Thursday meeting with Netanyahu where Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel. Finer also says the U.S. is not contemplating boots on the ground.Oct. 12, 2023

  • Richard Engel: Build up of Israeli troops arriving at the border

    03:43
  • Now Playing

    U.S. not contemplating boots on the ground: White House

    06:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I’m speechless’: Fmr. ambassador reacts to Secy. Blinken’s remarks

    03:48

  • Joe reacts to Trump's praise of Hezbollah: 'That's your Republican Party right there.'

    05:58

  • Hamas is an evil that needs to be defeated, says IDF spokesperson

    10:55

  • State lawsuit aims to remove Trump from the ballot

    05:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All