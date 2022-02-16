U.S. needs to see ‘exactly the opposite’ of what Russia is doing in Ukraine, says Blinken
08:08
Share this -
copied
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joins Morning Joe to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, and how the U.S. hasn't seen "any pullback" of Russian troops, as the country has claimed. "There is what Russia says, and what Russia does," claims Blinken, and "so far we haven't seen it." He also discusses what Putin could achieve by invading Ukraine.Feb. 16, 2022
Tech exec used access to WH computers to look for dirt on Trump: Special counsel
09:04
Now Playing
U.S. needs to see ‘exactly the opposite’ of what Russia is doing in Ukraine, says Blinken
08:08
UP NEXT
Joe: Sarah Palin's failed lawsuit should teach the media a lesson. It won't.
05:15
Russia's baffling excuse for Kamila Valieva's failed drug test
03:56
'What are the Democrats doing?': Progressive policies overshadow real wins
10:54
Biden rejects Trump privilege claim, orders National Archives to hand over WH visitor logs