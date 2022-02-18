U.S. leaning into diplomacy even if it appears Russia is planning attack, says ambassador
U.S. Amb. to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reacts to Secretary of State Blinken's appearance at the UN Security Council and says what the White House is seeing on the ground is Russia planning an attack.Feb. 18, 2022
