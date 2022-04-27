IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win

    09:37

  • Markets set to rebound after Tuesday's sharp losses

    06:53
  • Now Playing

    U.S. intel helped Ukraine counter Russian attacks: report

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record number in 2021

    07:47

  • Russia using propaganda to try and distract from its failures: State Department

    10:05

  • How governments helped fuel an infodemic during Covid

    08:02

  • Sen. King: Biden doesn't get enough credit for coalition on Ukraine

    07:46

  • GOP voters less concerned with homophobic, racist remarks than Dem voters, poll finds

    05:22

  • Premature deliveries a side effect of the war in Ukraine

    03:37

  • RNC withdraws from future debate commission events

    05:57

  • 'Rock & Roll High School with Pete Ganbarg' returns for second season

    10:58

  • President Biden expected to grant clemency to 78 people

    06:44

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Questions remain after Twitter accepts Musk's offer

    06:37

  • Russia strikes Ukraine's rails hours after U.S. visit

    07:38

  • Polish mayor says city is at capacity, asks for resources from White House

    07:24

  • Younger Americans feeling down, depressed, or hopeless, polling finds

    02:58

  • Dr. Deborah Birx details tackling Covid inside Trump's White House

    07:42

  • Sen. McConnell felt 'exhilarated' January 6 violence discredited Trump, book alleges

    07:48

  • United States announces aid, diplomatic push during Kyiv trip

    10:58

  • An argument for letting Ukraine into NATO

    05:46

Morning Joe

U.S. intel helped Ukraine counter Russian attacks: report

03:11

As Russia launched its invasion, the U.S. gave Ukrainian forces detailed intelligence about exactly when and where Russian missiles and bombs were intended to strike, according to new reporting. Carol Lee joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 27, 2022

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win

    09:37

  • Markets set to rebound after Tuesday's sharp losses

    06:53
  • Now Playing

    U.S. intel helped Ukraine counter Russian attacks: report

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record number in 2021

    07:47

  • Russia using propaganda to try and distract from its failures: State Department

    10:05

  • How governments helped fuel an infodemic during Covid

    08:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All