U.S. inflation soared 9.1% in June, as prices continue to climb

British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation07:39
U.S. inflation soared 9.1% in June, as prices continue to climb05:01
Garland may not want to indict a former president — but he might not have a choice05:15
One polling number that could spell doom for Trump in 2024 — if he decides to run01:41
'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police00:39
If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?02:10
'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff04:50
Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde02:11
Joe: Cheney said Trump isn't a toddler — but that doesn't mean he didn't behave like one01:42
What to expect from Biden's Middle East trip — and why he doesn't seem thrilled to go04:16
Top ISIS leader killed in air strike early Tuesday, U.S. says01:08
Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify02:32
Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups03:26
Herschel Walker wont fix air pollution because the good air will decide to float to China07:40
Cipollone corroborated 'almost everything' from Hutchinson testimony, Raskin says02:13
Tuesday Jan. 6 hearing set to highlight 'the craziest meeting in the Trump presidency'05:42
Wildfire in Yosemite threatens ancient Sequoia trees02:28
What Elon Musk hopes to get out of this Twitter fiasco04:13
Jan. 6 committee hearings resume Tuesday, perhaps with more cooperation from Trump world04:28
Inside the White House on election night as the MAGA bubble was punctured08:05
