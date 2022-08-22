U.S. immigration battle now playing out in the Northeast

Democrats close the midterm enthusiasm gap09:30
How and why a CEO escaped Japan in a guitar case08:20
- Now Playing
U.S. immigration battle now playing out in the Northeast04:15
- UP NEXT
Christian political ethics lacking kindness and humility, says writer08:08
Trump was in a 'deep denial' about his last days, says NYT reporter06:35
Biden stresses need for protecting Ukraine nuclear plant06:35
Cheney says she has 'no regrets' and feels sad about where her party is05:16
Threats to democracy more important than cost of living, poll shows01:02
DOT to airlines: Improve service or prepare for change06:03
'Dopesick' creator: The goal is to redefine our understanding of opioid addiction07:52
Claire McCaskill: I think Trump enjoys the idea of claiming he wants affidavit open08:30
Why civil case is more important than criminal case in Trump Org case07:39
Lawyer rejected offer to join Trump's legal team and here's why09:31
Joe: Really bad move, politically and morally, for GOP to spout conspiracy theories02:36
Katty Kay shares chilling story of election official who received bomb threat02:22
George Conway: Trump world is trying to have it 'three ways' on affidavit10:03
Joe: Why aren't Republicans speaking out against conspiracy theories?09:51
We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador06:13
Trump takes back seat to DeSantis in new GOP focus group05:19
Why Elon Musk attended a GOP retreat in Wyoming03:58
Democrats close the midterm enthusiasm gap09:30
How and why a CEO escaped Japan in a guitar case08:20
- Now Playing
U.S. immigration battle now playing out in the Northeast04:15
- UP NEXT
Christian political ethics lacking kindness and humility, says writer08:08
Trump was in a 'deep denial' about his last days, says NYT reporter06:35
Biden stresses need for protecting Ukraine nuclear plant06:35
Play All